Tite Kubo's BLEACH Sequel BURN THE WITCH Set To Debut Later This Month

After years of rumors, Bleach is set for a comeback as Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the news back in a special live stream event last Mach. However, before the Bleach TV anime resumes, Tite Kubo will debut a new work, a sequel to Bleach titled Burn the Witch. For those that don't recall, Burn the Witch started as a special one-shot that Tite Kubo created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2018. Man fans originally assumed the title was a completely new and original work but the last page revealed that it was actually a sequel to Bleach that was simply set in a different area of the Soul Society.

Burn the Witch will appear Weekly Shonen Jump's 38th issue of 2020, which hits Japanese newsstands on August 24. However, it seems the series will disappointingly be very short as it will only run for 4 chapters. Thankfully, the first chapter will be longer than a normal one, coming in at 57 pages. While there's no word on whether the next 3 chapters will also have extra length, Kubo fans are hopeful. An anime film based on the 4 chapter run will be released this fall.

The Bleach TV anime's continuation is set to be released in 2021.

How do you think Burn the Witch will be received by Japanese and North American manga fans? Will the series prove to be just as popular as Bleach or do you think too much time has passed since Tite Kubo wrapped up Ichigo Kurosaki's story? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.