Jump Force Adds BLEACH's Ichigo Rukia, And Aizen As Playable Characters
The 50th Anniversary of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump is a celebration that will continue all year long. In addition to A-list manga creators providing special 1-shot mangas for the magazine, Jump Force, a special video game comprised of Shonen Jump heroes is being made by Bandai Namco.
The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that a trio of Bleach characters- Ichigo, Rukia and Aizen, will be playable in Bandai Namco's Jump Force fighting game.
The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (issue 31) was devoted to revealing 3 playable characters from Bleach- Ichigo, Aizen and Rukia. The characters will be wearing their costumes from the manga's final arc - the Thousand Year Blood War which pitted the soul reapers against the Quincys.
Previously confirmed characters for Jump Force unveiled at E3 include Naruto, Goku, Luffy, Frieza, Roronoa Zoro, Sasuke. Death Note's Light and Ryuk will also appear as nonplayable characters.
Spike Chunsoft is the studio developing the game while Bandai Namco will handle publishing. The game will be released for the PS4, Xbox One and PC(via Steam) sometime in 2019. No word yet on a Nintendo Switch release.
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]