Live-Action Adaptation Of BLEACH Reveals First-Look At Soul Reaper, Byakuya Kuchiki

This summer will usher in the Bleach's first live-action project, and fans got a short tease of it with the film’s first trailer which released last year and revealed Ichigo and Rukia, but there was no sign of Bleach’s other Soul Reapers. That is until now.

Over on Twitter, the Bleach community rallied after a brand new image from Shueisha was posted. Fans got their very first look at Byakuya Kuchiki from an early preview of Weekly Shonen Jump. Here it is:

First look at Byakuya Kuchiki from the live-action Bleach film; played by MIYAVI. Coming July 20th pic.twitter.com/qetaGMQ6in — ✨سباي #ΛT (@Spy_0taku) 8 March 2018

As you can see, the photo seems quite similar to the original design.The actor filling Byakuya’s role goes by the pseudonym: Miyavi. However, his real name is Takamasa Ishihara. He's a famous musician in Japan. The singer-songwriter is known best for his tenure with Dué le Quartz before gaining popularity as a solo guitarist. He has more than 25 singles under his belt, he's quite well-known in Japan, and he has slowly delved into film over the years.What you think of the captain’s live-action look? And what do you think about how the live-action adaptation ofis coming along?