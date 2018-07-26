The Live-Action BLEACH Film Drops A Terrific-Looking 2-Minute Clip Courtesy Of WB Japan

The cgi Hollow glimpsed in the first trailer released for the live-action Bleach film looks leagues better in this new clip. Could WB Japan have a hit on their hands? What would that mean for the anime?

The Bleach manga from Tite Kubo ended back in August 2016 but the series remains ever popular here in North America. It's also still fairly popular over in Japan, though it's a far cry from its peak as a member of the "Big Three" alongside Naruto and One Piece.



Still, the first clip from WB Japan's live-action Bleach movie looks promising. Fans of the anime series have been holding out hope for a continuation of the anime series for quite some time as it failed to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War, the final arc of the manga.



If the live-action film proves popular, could the series be revived? Or could something like what occurred with Hunter x Hunter happen, where a second, reboot anime followed the first after an extended hiatus?



Time will tell. The live-action Bleach film opened theaters in Japan last week on July 20. It earned ¥135Myen ($1.21 M USD) in its first weekend for a 4th place finish.





