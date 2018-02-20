WB Japan Releases The First Live-Action BLEACH Trailer; Get A Glimpse Of The CGI Hollow
The first live-action trailer for WB Japan's Bleach movie reveals a pretty clear look at the first Hollow that Rukia and Ichigo encounter in Karakura Town. Surprisingly, the VFX look pretty good..except for the computer-generated Rukia the giant monster is holding in his hand. Hopefully, the VFX continues to be improved before the film's release as Rukia in this particular scene looks like a cardboard cutout.
After months of waiting, the first live-action Bleach trailer has been released by WB Japan and it looks....better than expected? Continue on to see for your self.
It's evident that the film will focus on the Substitute Shinigami arc so don't expect any trips to Soul Society just yet. Hopefully, the film performs well enough at the box office to warrant a sequel.
The live-action Bleach movie, directed by Shinsuke Sato, will hit Japanese theaters on July 20, 2018. Sota Fukushi portrays the lead protagonist, Ichigo Kurasaki. Hana Sugisaki portrays Rukia Kuchiki.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]