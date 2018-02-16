Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

BUTLERS: A MILLENNIUM CENTURY STORY Reveals Visual, Theme And Female Lead

The official website for Silver Link's 'Butlers: A Millennium Century Story' television anime revealed a new key visual, as well as new female lead and the closing theme song.

Griffin Best | 2/16/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier today the official website for Silver Link's 'Butlers: A Millennium Century Story' television anime revealed to fans a brand new key visual, as well as new female lead with character designs, and the ending theme song for the series.

Check out the new key visual down below:

The new female lead role is Sachika Misawa as Tenna Kisaragi, Jay's true younger sister. She has an innocent and cheerful personality. She takes over the household of her blood relatives when she is small and carries the fate of protecting her family. Tenna disappeared during a ritual in the past. Check out her character design below:

Misawa will perform the ending theme song "Hidamari no Niwa ~Eternal Garden~" as her character. Tatsuhisa Suzuki and Takuya Satō will also perform songs on the ending theme's single CD as their characters Koma Jinguji and Tsubasa Hayakawa, respectively. The single will ship on April 25.

What are your thoughts on the new art? Are you familiar with this franchise? Are you a fan of the manga? Let us know your answers in the usual place below.
