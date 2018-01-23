CARDCAPTOR SAKURA: CLEAR CARD Anime Reveals It's English Dub Voices
Two familiar voices are taking back their roles in the English dub of the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime! Funimation announced the addition of Monica Rial and Jason Liebrecht, both of whom are taking back their respective roles as Sakura and Syaoran from the Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE dub.
Two familiar voices are taking back their roles in the English dub of the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime. Hit the jump to check it out.
You'll be able to hear their return in the first episode when the SimulDub hits FunimationNow tomorrow. Check out the official tweets announcing their return down below!
Fourteen-year-old Sakura starts junior high school along her friends, including Syaoran, who had just returned to Tomoeda. After having a dream with a mysterious cloaked figure, all of Sakura's cards turn blank and are rendered powerless, thus she starts her quest to find out what is wrong. In doing so, Sakura and her allies discover and capture new transparent cards using a new key.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]