CASTLEVANIA Director Is Reportely Working on LEGEND of ZELDA Netflix Series

We've long heard rumors of a Legend of Zelda series from Nintendo, but nothing never seem to move forward. As it stands today, things are about to change big time, and hopefully for the better.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most iconic video game series of all time, and rightfully so. This special game series from Nintendo has captured the hearts and minds of gamers around the world, so one has to wonder, why hasn’t it yet become a TV series?

Well, it seems that is about the change in just a short few weeks. Apparently, the director behind the Castlevania series on Netflix, Adi Shankar, made an announcement that suggests he’s working on a Legend of Zelda series.

According to the director, who is known for tackling several video game projects in the past, he’s planning to make a big announcement on November 16. The idea is to announce his partnership with an “iconic Japanese gaming company” and the series he’s working on.

“I can confirm that I’m working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video game series into a series. On Nov 16 @ 1 pm I’m going to announce what it is. I love you all. Thank you for following me on this journey. Entertaining you guys continues to be a privilege.”

Now, if there’s ever a video game company in Japan that deserves to be dubbed as iconic, it would be Nintendo. And since we’ve heard many rumors in the past of a planned Legend of Zelda series for Netflix, it’s almost safe to say that is exactly what Shankar is working on.

If you’re looking for more proof, the good folks at The Wrap released an exclusive report where they claim that Adi Shankar’s next project is a Zelda game.

At the moment, we have no idea what the story will be about, and whether or not it’ll be live action or animation. Surely, we’ll find out on November 16 very soon.