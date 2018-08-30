CASTLEVANIA: Everyone Is Seeing Red In The Brand-New Poster For Season 2

It's time to get ready for more carnage, as Netflix releases a bloody and ominous new poster for the second season of Castlevania in anticipation of the series upcoming return. Check it out after the jump.

The Season 1 finale of Netflix's video game adaptation, Castlevania, left fans wanting more, and soon their wish will be fulfilled as eight new episodes will be available to stream on October 26.



Ahead of the upcoming Season 2 premiere, the streaming giant has dropped a new poster that sees the character Trevor, Sypha and Alucard ready for action on a blood colored image. Then, to top it all off, the poster includes the foreboding tagline "Blood Will Seek Blood."



Season 2 of Netflix's Castlevania will see Richard Armitage (The Hobbit), Graham McTavish (Preacher), Alejandra Reynoso (Winx Club) and James Callis (12 Monkeys) return to voice their respective characters.