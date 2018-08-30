CASTLEVANIA: Everyone Is Seeing Red In The Brand-New Poster For Season 2
The Season 1 finale of Netflix's video game adaptation, Castlevania, left fans wanting more, and soon their wish will be fulfilled as eight new episodes will be available to stream on October 26.
It's time to get ready for more carnage, as Netflix releases a bloody and ominous new poster for the second season of Castlevania in anticipation of the series upcoming return. Check it out after the jump.
Ahead of the upcoming Season 2 premiere, the streaming giant has dropped a new poster that sees the character Trevor, Sypha and Alucard ready for action on a blood colored image. Then, to top it all off, the poster includes the foreboding tagline "Blood Will Seek Blood."
Season 2 of Netflix's Castlevania will see Richard Armitage (The Hobbit), Graham McTavish (Preacher), Alejandra Reynoso (Winx Club) and James Callis (12 Monkeys) return to voice their respective characters.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]