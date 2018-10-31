CASTLEVANIA: The Acclaimed Series Has Been Renewed For A Third Season By Netflix

With Castlevania Season 2 being received just as well as the first season, Netflix have renewed the anime series for a third. Find out more information...

Last year saw the debut of Netflix's adaptation of the popular Castlevania game series with its acclaimed first season. Now, with its second season available to stream and being received just as well as the first, it has been renewed for a third season.

Based on the 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami; the series follows Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. It's written by comic-book writer Warren Ellis and has been praised for its high-production value, despite its short length, as well as its striking violence.

Deadline , Castlevania's third season will consist of ten episodes, but beyond that, no other information is known. It is however assumed that Ellis will return to write and that Adi Shankar, Sam Deats, Kevin Kolde, and Fred Seibert will remain attached as creative leads. According to the new report by, Castlevania's third season will consist of ten episodes, but beyond that, no other information is known. It is however assumed that Ellis will return to write and that Adi Shankar, Sam Deats, Kevin Kolde, and Fred Seibert will remain attached as creative leads.

Are you glad that Castlevania has been renewed for yet another season? What did you think of the second season?