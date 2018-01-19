Catch Up On Your ATTACK ON TITAN Manga Reading For Charity
Stock up on your Attack On Titan manga and books and catch up on your reading, all while doing your part at helping a good cause. The Humble Bundle website has started offering collections and deals on the digital reads of Attack On Titan, starting at just $1! A $1 donation gets you the first five volumes of the manga. Check out all of the deals and bundles down below!
Take it up to $5 and you get up to Volume 15, plus the spinoff series Lost Girls and No Regrets in their entireties.
At $15, you'll unlock Volumes 16-20, plus the first 11 volumes of Before the Fall and the first four of Junior High.
And finally, go all the way up to $18 and you'll unlock Volumes 21-22, the Inside & Outside guidebook, an explusive artbook, and all of Spoof on Titan. All told, that's $517 worth of manga for less than $20!
Since 2010, Humble has raised more than $118 million for charity by offering games, comics, and more at pay-what-you-want levels. You can opt to donate to their featured monthly charity (this month it's World Land Trust), or choose one of your own. The Attack on Titan Humble Bundle will be available for twelve more days, so stock up while you have a chance!
