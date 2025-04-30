CHAINSAW MAN Limited Edition Blu-Ray Collection Releasing This Summer

Mappa's Chainsaw Man anime adaptation is getting a Limited Edition Blu-ray release. Revealed today, the two-disc set will feature all 12 episodes of the anime plus special features and come with a 72-page booklet.

An adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series, Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a young, impoverished man who works as a devil hunter to pay off his deceased father's debt to the yakuza. He partners with a chainsaw devil named Pochita who merges with Denji to save his life, turning him into the titular Chainsaw Man and granting him the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

The Chainsaw Man anime was met with positive reviews from critics and fans, especially the animation quality, which was praised for its high production values and dynamic fight scenes, blending 2D and 3D animation. The first season sits at a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes with the critics consensus that reads: "Distinguished by its rip-roaring animation and serrated sense of humor, Chainsaw Man is an action anime with teeth."

The Chainsaw Man Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray includes all 12 episodes plus the following special features:

Art Galleries Featuring Character Artwork

Copyrighted Artwork

Publicity Artwork

Episodic Storyboard Artwork

72-Page Booklet

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition Blu-ray collection are now available at the Crunchyroll store for $84.98. It will release on July 29, 2025.

Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Devil’s heart.

Chainsaw Man is also available to stream on Crunchyroll in English dubs and subs.

MAPPA is also currently producing a direct sequel to the first season of the anime. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is slated to release in theaters in Japan on September 19, 2025, followed by a global release on September 24th. Picking up where the anime series left off, the film adapts the "Bomb Girl" arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, covering chapters 40-52.

Denji, now part of Special Division 4's Devil Hunters, meets a charming girl named Reze who works at a cafe. As their relationship blossoms into a romantic connection, Denji gets a glimpse of a normal life. Unbeknownst to him, Reze harbors a dangerous secret.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko. It will be released in the United States on September 24th.