Check Out FUNIMATIONS Top 5 Quirk Battles In Season 2 Of MY HERO ACADEMIA

With the third season of the My Hero Academia anime series coming soon, Funimation has made video high lighting their top five quirk battle scenes!

The second season of My Hero Academia had many great battles and to help celebrate the soon coming release of the third season of the series, Funimation has released a new video high lighting their favorite quirk battles in the second season! Check out the video down below:







Which of the quirk battles was your favorite? Which ones do you think they should have included? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!





We have also brought you the official teaser for the third season of My Hero Academia for your viewing pleasure!







