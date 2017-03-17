Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Check Out The NEW CHAIN CHRONICLE "The Battle for Yggdra" Official Clip

Check Out The NEW CHAIN CHRONICLE "The Battle for Yggdra" Official Clip

Check out the latest Official clip from Chain Chronicle series entitled "The Battle For Yggdra" and don't forget to let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/17/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
FUNImation has released a new clip from the Chain Chronicle series that is now playiong on FUNimation's streaming service FUNimatinoNow. In the clip two great army's are clashing with the fate of Yggdra in the balance.

Watch as the Dark Army and the Volunteer Army duke it out in a battle royal below and don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section!



About Chain Chronical:

Humans, fairies, and other mythical creatures live in peace on the continent of Yggdra until a mysterious group called the Black Army appears. To protect their home, the citizens of Yggdra join forces to form a Volunteer Army, led by Yuri. But the Volunteer Army is quickly defeated and the continent fades into darkness. As they retreat, Yuri encounters a young boy who offers a glimmer of hope.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Check Out The NEW CHAIN CHRONICLE The Battle for Yggdra Official Clip Check Out The NEW CHAIN CHRONICLE "The Battle for Yggdra" Official Clip
Check out the latest Official clip from Chain Chronicle series entitled "The Battle For Yggdra" and don't forget to let us know what you think!
DIMENSION W: NEW Official Clip Pits Kyoma vs. Albert!!!! DIMENSION W: NEW Official Clip Pits Kyoma vs. Albert!!!!
A new clip has surfaced for the upcoming release of Dimension W on Blu-Ray, Digital, DVD. Hit the jump, check it out and lets us know what you think!
Hayao Miyazaki Documentary To Air In Japan This Saturday Hayao Miyazaki Documentary To Air In Japan This Saturday
Titled Owaranai Hito Miyazaki Hayao (Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki), a new documentary on the legendary anime creator will air on Japan's NHK this Saturday which focuses on Miyazaki foray into cgi.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]