Check Out The NEW CHAIN CHRONICLE "The Battle for Yggdra" Official Clip
FUNImation has released a new clip from the Chain Chronicle series that is now playiong on FUNimation's streaming service FUNimatinoNow. In the clip two great army's are clashing with the fate of Yggdra in the balance.
Check out the latest Official clip from Chain Chronicle series entitled "The Battle For Yggdra" and don't forget to let us know what you think!
Watch as the Dark Army and the Volunteer Army duke it out in a battle royal below and don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section!
About Chain Chronical:
Humans, fairies, and other mythical creatures live in peace on the continent of Yggdra until a mysterious group called the Black Army appears. To protect their home, the citizens of Yggdra join forces to form a Volunteer Army, led by Yuri. But the Volunteer Army is quickly defeated and the continent fades into darkness. As they retreat, Yuri encounters a young boy who offers a glimmer of hope.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]