Check Out The Official Cast For The English Dub Of RE:ZERO
A little while ago Funimation announced the full cast for the English dub of the Re:Zero anime series. They announced it during the Kawaiikon in Hawaii which is why you might not have heard the news. Check out the latest visual and the full English cast for Re:Zero down below:
SEAN CHIPLOCK as Subaru
KAYLI MILLS as Emilia
ERICA MENDEZ as Puck
RYAN BARTLEY as Ram
BRIANNA KNICKERBOCKER as Rem
KIRA BUCKLAND as Beatrice
RAY CHASE as Roswaal
CHRISTINE MARIE CABANOS as Felt
ROBBIE DAYMOND as Reinhard
FAYE MATA as Priscilla
CASSANDRA MORRIS as Anastasia
SARAH WILLIAMS as Feilx
MARC DIRAISON as Wilhelm
CHRIS TERGLIAFERA as Marcos
BEAU BILLINGSLEA as Rom
PATRICK SEITZ as Kadomon
CRISTINA VEE as Elsa
LUCIEN DODGE as Chin
ARNIE PANTOJA as Kan
ERIKA HARLACHER as Crusch
KEITH SILVERSTEIN as Al
XANTHE HUYNH as Kadomon’s Daughter
CHRIS CASON as Convenience Store Staff
IAN ALDEN as Demon Clan Chief
Additional Voices
MINDY BAKER
MATTHEW GREENBAUM
HANNA ROSE KLIEWER
JAMES MCAULIFFE
BREAUGH OLSON
RYAN RAYDARKE
Here is the official trailer of the series for your viewing pleasure!
Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for...
What are your thoughts on the cast? Are you excited for the English dub of the series? Have you already watched the series? Who is your favorite character? Sound off with your thoughts and comments down below!
