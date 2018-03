Check Out The Official Cast For The English Dub Of RE:ZERO

A little while ago Funimation announced the full cast for the English dub of the Re:Zero anime series. They announced it during the Kawaiikon in Hawaii which is why you might not have heard the news. Check out the latest visual and the full English cast for Re:Zero down below:SEAN CHIPLOCK as SubaruKAYLI MILLS as EmiliaERICA MENDEZ as PuckRYAN BARTLEY as RamBRIANNA KNICKERBOCKER as RemKIRA BUCKLAND as BeatriceRAY CHASE as RoswaalCHRISTINE MARIE CABANOS as FeltROBBIE DAYMOND as ReinhardFAYE MATA as PriscillaCASSANDRA MORRIS as AnastasiaSARAH WILLIAMS as FeilxMARC DIRAISON as WilhelmCHRIS TERGLIAFERA as MarcosBEAU BILLINGSLEA as RomPATRICK SEITZ as KadomonCRISTINA VEE as ElsaLUCIEN DODGE as ChinARNIE PANTOJA as KanERIKA HARLACHER as CruschKEITH SILVERSTEIN as AlXANTHE HUYNH as Kadomon’s DaughterCHRIS CASON as Convenience Store StaffIAN ALDEN as Demon Clan ChiefAdditional VoicesMINDY BAKERMATTHEW GREENBAUMHANNA ROSE KLIEWERJAMES MCAULIFFEBREAUGH OLSONRYAN RAYDARKEHere is the official trailer of the series for your viewing pleasure!Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for...What are your thoughts on the cast? Are you excited for the English dub of the series? Have you already watched the series? Who is your favorite character? Sound off with your thoughts and comments down below!