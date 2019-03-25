Check Out The Opening Theme For The Upcoming Adaptation Of NAKA NO HITO GENOME (JIKKYOUCHUU)
The show is about a group of online streamers who are forced to compete in a series of real-life challenges based on the Naka no Hito Genome game. The main character, Akatsuki Iride and seven other online gamers are tasked with clearing a number of real games and collecting 100 million lives.
A new preview video for the adaptation of Osora’s survival game manga has revealed the show’s theme song performers. Take a look after the jump.
Tasuku Hatanaka performs the opening theme, entitled “not GAME”, while the still-untitled ending theme is performed by fhana. Check it out below:
Naka no Hito Genome (Jikkyouchuu) is directed by Shin Onuma with SILVER LINK handling the animation production. The series will first air in Japan on July 2019.
In Naka no Hito Genome [Jikkyouchuu], there are rumors of a mysterious "disappearance game" which causes players to vanish just before clearing it. One day, Akatsuki Iride, a young man who livestreams video games on the Internet, finds himself trapped on a deserted island along with seven other popular streamers. The group is tasked with completing risky, real-life games in order to garner 100 million views.
