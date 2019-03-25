Check Out The Opening Theme For The Upcoming Adaptation Of NAKA NO HITO GENOME (JIKKYOUCHUU)

In Naka no Hito Genome [Jikkyouchuu], there are rumors of a mysterious "disappearance game" which causes players to vanish just before clearing it. One day, Akatsuki Iride, a young man who livestreams video games on the Internet, finds himself trapped on a deserted island along with seven other popular streamers. The group is tasked with completing risky, real-life games in order to garner 100 million views.