 Check Out The Opening Theme For The Upcoming Adaptation Of NAKA NO HITO GENOME (JIKKYOUCHUU)
A new preview video for the adaptation of Osora’s survival game manga has revealed the show’s theme song performers. Take a look after the jump.

BR74 | 3/25/2019
The show is about a group of online streamers who are forced to compete in a series of real-life challenges based on the Naka no Hito Genome game. The main character, Akatsuki Iride and seven other online gamers are tasked with clearing a number of real games and collecting 100 million lives.

Tasuku Hatanaka performs the opening theme, entitled “not GAME”, while the still-untitled ending theme is performed by fhana. Check it out below:



Naka no Hito Genome (Jikkyouchuu) is directed by Shin Onuma with SILVER LINK handling the animation production. The series will first air in Japan on July 2019.

