Check Out The Opening Theme For The Upcoming Adaptation Of NAKA NO HITO GENOME (JIKKYOUCHUU)

A new preview video for the adaptation of Osora’s survival game manga has revealed the show’s theme song performers. Take a look after the jump.

In Naka no Hito Genome [Jikkyouchuu], there are rumors of a mysterious "disappearance game" which causes players to vanish just before clearing it. One day, Akatsuki Iride, a young man who livestreams video games on the Internet, finds himself trapped on a deserted island along with seven other popular streamers. The group is tasked with completing risky, real-life games in order to garner 100 million views.

The show is about a group of online streamers who are forced to compete in a series of real-life challenges based on the Naka no Hito Genome game. The main character, Akatsuki Iride and seven other online gamers are tasked with clearing a number of real games and collecting 100 million lives.Tasuku Hatanaka performs the opening theme, entitled “not GAME”, while the still-untitled ending theme is performed by fhana. Check it out below:is directed by Shin Onuma with SILVER LINK handling the animation production. The series will first air in Japan on July 2019.