Check Out This Amazing DARLING IN THE FRANXX Zero Two Figure
If you are into collectibles, action figures or statues and love Darling in the FRANXX, this figure is a must-have. Zero Two is showcasing her suit, check out the picture.
Is Zero Two best girl? Then you'll love this new DARLING in the FRANXX figure by Kotobukiya. This is a 1/7-scale figure of Zero Two in her red pilot suit.
She is aboard the Strelitzia and about to initiate her connection. The details on the figure are amazing, you can see the hair reacting to wind and the unique stripe design on the suit.
The figure is going for 10,800 yen which is about $98, you can pre-order it now. The figure is slated for a November ship.
About the Show:
The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland. Within the city were pilot quarters, Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live... Their only mission in life was the fight. Their enemies are the mysterious giant organisms known as Kyoryu. The children operate robots known as FRANXX in order to face these still unseen enemies. Among them was a boy who was once called a child prodigy: Code number 016, Hiro. One day, a mysterious girl called Zero Two appears in front of Hiro. “I’ve found you, my Darling.”
DARLING in the FRANXX is currently airing in Crunchyroll with English subtitles and in FUNimation with an English dub.
