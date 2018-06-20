Check Out This Amazing DARLING IN THE FRANXX Zero Two Figure

If you are into collectibles, action figures or statues and love Darling in the FRANXX, this figure is a must-have. Zero Two is showcasing her suit, check out the picture.

Is Zero Two best girl? Then you'll love this new DARLING in the FRANXX figure by Kotobukiya. This is a 1/7-scale figure of Zero Two in her red pilot suit.



She is aboard the Strelitzia and about to initiate her connection. The details on the figure are amazing, you can see the hair reacting to wind and the unique stripe design on the suit.

