Checkout The Awesome Images Of STARCRAFT 2 Being Re-Imagined As An Anime
The Starcraft franchise has been around for nearly 20 years now, and with it comes a lot of unique characters, addictive gameplay, and the game itself has a lot of longevity as far as player experience. Thanks to well-known illustrator AnimatorYu, we can have a more up close look at what could have been as he recreates a few inspired images from the iconic series and makes them into a beautiful anime style.
The artist himself posted the images to the Inven forums to share his concept with the rest of the world alongside with the expressed desire to give even more Blizzard characters the anime treatment. Check out the awesome art right now down below! Warning, it will make you want an official StarCraft anime.
The first image shows off the Terran race and the characters from the campaign of Starcraft 2: Wings Of Liberty
The second image shows the vicious Zerg race and the characters from the campaign of Starcraft 2: Heart Of The Swarm
The third image shows the ancient and powerful Protoss race and the characters from the campaign of Starcraft 2: Legacy Of The Void
With the amazing animated shorts that Blizzard has unveiled in the past, this isn't the first time fans have asked for, or created their own, anime renditions. Check out the official Blizzard anime short for their new game Heroes Of The Storm down below!
What are your thoughts on the fan art and Blizzard short? Do you agree that Blizzard should make an anime? Which game should they make an anime of? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
