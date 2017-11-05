Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Crunchyroll Adds EL HAZARD: THE WANDERERS And THE THIRD: THE GIRL WITH THE BLUE EYE To Its Back Catalog

Crunchyroll continues to expand its back catalog w/ the addition of 2 more older anime titles, El Hazard: The Wanderers and The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye. Continue on for details.

MarkJulian | 5/11/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: Crunchyroll
As we previously documented, the Spring 2017 anime season was evenly split between Crunchyroll and Anime Strike, with the former securing the two most coveted returning shows of the season (My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan) while the latter snagged a large number of intriguing new shows making their debut.  With a smaller than expected acquisiton of new shows, Crunchyroll previously added some older titles to its back catalog - Highschool DxD, Rage of BahamutL Genesis, Mikagura School Suite, and Romeo X Juliet.  Now, they've continued their expansion, adding two more older titles, El Hazard: The Wanderers and The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye.

  • El Hazard: The Wanderers [7.1 MAL score, premiered Fall 1995]
    • Makoto always upstages Jinnai without trying, which only aggravates the delusional rivalry that Jinnai has concocted within his own mind. However, when Jinnai attempts to sabotage Makoto's newest invention, the machine creates a dimensional rift and throws Makoto, Jinnai, and several others from their school into a strange, new world that is filled with amazing creatures, beautiful sights, and dangerous enemies. If they ever want to get home, it's going to take wits, courage, and a lot of luck!

  • The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye [7.39 MAL score, premiered Spring 2006]
    • In a devastated world overrun by monstrous bugs and ravaged by outlaws, there's only one person to call when you really need a job done right: Honoka. With a sixth sense for danger, sword skills second to none, and a smart-aleck A.I. tank by the name of Bogie, she's ready to tackle any job and solve any problem for her clients. But while crossing the desert one night, she finds a young man alone in the wasteland. It's the first step of a journey that will challenge even Honoka's amazing skills to their very limit!
