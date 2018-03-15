CRUNCHYROLL Has Added SERAPH OF THE END And RAINY COCOA Anime To Its Catalog

Crunchyroll has announced the that they will be adding the Seraph Of The End And Rainy Cocoa anime series to their catalog for fans to watch!

Yesterday Crunchyroll announced the awesome news that they will be adding the "Seraph Of The End" And "Rainy Cocoa" anime series to their catalog for fans to watch! The titles they are going to be offering are Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign, Rainy Cocoa, and Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color. They are already up on the site at this moment so feel free to check them out!



The Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign stream includes both the 12-episode Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign season and the Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya sequel. They are available for users in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. Funimation streamed the series as they aired and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes. Check out the trailer with English subs down below:







The Rainy Cocoa anime and the sequel Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color are available to stream for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Funimation streamed both 12-episode seasons as they aired and also released both seasons on DVD in North America as well. Here is the official opening of the series for your viewing pleasure:







What are your thoughts on the latest announcements? Which series do you like more? Have you heard of these anime series?

