CRUNCHYROLL Has Added The GARDEN OF THE SINNERS Film Series To Catalog

Crunchyroll has officially announced that they will be adding all eight The Garden of Sinners anime films along with the feature film sequels. Hit the jump to get all the details.

Earlier this week Crunchyroll officially announced that they will be adding all eight The Garden of Sinners anime films along with the feature film sequels The Garden of Sinners/recalled out summer and The Garden of Sinners/recalled out summer: Extra Chorus. They are available in Japanese with English subtitles for users in the Americas.



The Garden Of The Sinner series is also streaming on Amazon Prime.



The films, animated by ufotable, are based on TYPE-MOON writer Kinoko Nasu's (Lunar Legend Tsukihime, Fate/stay night) 1998 Kara no Kyōkai novel. Only the first chapter of the novel officially appeared in English; Del Rey published it in the first volume of its English version of Faust in 2008.



Check out the official trailer from Aniplex for the Garden Of The Sinners series down below!







Synopsis: After lying in a coma for two years caused by a traffic accident, Shiki Ryougi awakens with amnesia. Inexplicably, she finds, in turn, that she has also obtained the “Mystic Eyes of Death Perception” in which she can see the invisible lines of mortality that hold every living and non-living thing together. Working for a small independent agency, Shiki attempts to unravel the baffling mystery behind a series of abnormal, horrifying incidents. Are they a foreshadowing that leads to something even more tragic and ominous? Things are not what they appear to be on the surface, but what dark revelations lie underneath? In this modern occult-action thriller, Shiki must tackle supernatural incidents with her special abilities while searching for her purpose for living.



Aniplex of America originally released the seven-film series in an English-subtitled Blu-ray disc box in February 2011, and later also released the seven films on DVD in 2012 and on standard edition Blu-ray Disc in 2015. Aniplex of America released the epilogue film, The Garden of Sinners/recalled out summer, on Blu-ray Disc last April.



What are your thoughts on the news? Have you seen the films? Which one was your favorite? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines