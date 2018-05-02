Crunchyroll Releases Statistics On Their Most Popular Winter 2018 Anime By State
Excluding continuing series like Dragon Ball Super and Black Clover, the most watched new anime series for the Winter 2018 series on Crunchyroll is DARLING in the FRANXX. It's the most popular new series in 12 out of the 51 United States. Coming in second was Overlord II, followed by Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody and Record of Grancrest War.
What's everyone watching on Crunchyroll? Are you missing out on a show that's popular within the larger anime community? Continue reading to find out.
What's the most popular anime in your state and do you agree with the ranking? Let us know in the comment section below.
Also, take note that this map doesn't include any of the anime that's currently exclusive to Amazon Prime or HiDive.
