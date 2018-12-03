CUTIE HONEY UNIVERSE Anime Has Announced Two New Villains To Join Cast
Earlier this week a new visual poster and two villains were revealed for the upcoming Cutie Honey Universe TV anime series! This will be the latest animated incarnation based on the Go Nagai's classic manga about a shape-shiting android superhero who disguises herself as an ordinary high school girl in order to combat the evil organization known as Panther Claw. Check out the latest visual in the article below:
The two new cast members are Atsuko Tanaka as Sister Jill and Rie Kugimiya as Tarantula Panther. Check out their visuals down below:
Check out the latest promo video for the series down below as well:
Synopsis: Honey Kisaragi appears to be an ordinary girl attending St. Chapel Academy, but in reality she's the "Warrior of Love" Cutie Honey, a super-powered android created by Dr. Kisaragi. Honey and her allies investigate the evil schemes of Panther Claw, a criminal secret society, but Honey doesn't realize that the leader of Panther Claw is already closer than she thinks...
What are your thoughts on the new visuals and cast members? Are you excited for this series to be arriving soon? Sound off your thoughts in the comments below!
