DAN DA DAN Season 2 Trailer Goes Full Throttle Ahead Of July Premiere

With Dan Da Dan Season 2 just a couple of weeks away, the anime released a new trailer for the show's return. The action-packed trailer previews a fight between Okarun and Evil Eye, a powerful and vengeful yokai who will be introduced int the upcoming Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye movie.

Dan Da Dan Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 3rd. It will pick up where the first season left off, adapting the "Cursed House Arc" from the manga, beginning with a theatrical release of Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, which runs for the first three episodes of Season 2.

Momo and Okarun's investigation of Jiji's family mystery derails as strange locals intervene and the town's secrets unravel.



DAN DA DAN: Season 2 premieres on Netflix July 3rd 👾 pic.twitter.com/WGZJmOHkdV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 26, 2025

The film will release in theaters across Asia in late-May before arriving in North American and Europe in early June, courtesy of GKIDS and ADN, respectively.

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, the Dan Da Dan anime follows two teenagers with supernatural powers as they fight yokai and aliens. Combining elements of supernatural horror, sci-fi and comedy, the anime series adaptation is produced by Science Saru.

The 12-episode first season aired from October to December of last year. The series is directed by Fuga Yamashiro with Abel Gongora joining as director for Season 2. Much of the staff from the first season has returned as well, including Kensuke Ushio as music composer and Hiroshi Seko for series composition.

The series synopsis reads:

When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue—Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world. Dan Da Dan Season 2 will debut this July and will be available to stream on both Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

Dan Da Dan Season 1 was widely acclaimed by critics and audiences, establishing itself as one of the standout anime series of 2024. The first season scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 14 reviews, and an equally impressive 94% on the Popcornmeter.

The critics consensus reads: "Gorgeously animated and bringing a big heart to go along with its bonkers imagination, Dan Da Dan comes roaring out of the gate as an exceptional Shōnen anime."