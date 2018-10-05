DARLING IN THE FRANXX Goro Voice Actor Yuichiro Umehara Hospitalized From Autoimmune Disease

Talent management company Arts Vision announced that Darling In The Franxx voice actor Yuichiro Umehara will be taking an indefinite hiatus after being hospitalized.

Earlier today the talent mangement company Arts Vision announced the sad news that voice actor Yuichiro Umehara will be taking an indefinite hiatus after being hospitalized and diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which is an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system. The actors current focus is on treatment and recovery, which is why he will be taking a hiatus from work. Arts Vision has said that they will announce when he is able to work again.



His ongoing roles include Goro in Darling in the Franxx, Siegfried Kircheis in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, Hajime Suzamoto in Tada Never Falls in Love, Seiya Ichijō in Sword Gai: The Animation, Izuru Minezawa in Caligula, and Jay Yoon in Last Hope (Jūshinki Pandora). He was also slated to voice a big role in the upcoming Goblin Slayer anime but can no longer do that. Umehara received the Best New Actor Award in the 10th Annual Seiyū Awards in 2016.



Umehara made his major voice acting debut voicing the character Wakasa in the Orenchi no Furo Jijō anime. He has since voiced roles in many anime series, such as Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul, Black Clover, Jūni Taisen: Zodiac War and Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World as well as many more not listed.



UPDATE: Umehara's Kōtarō to Yūichirō Hyorotto Danshi radio program announced today that Yū Miyazaki and Fumiyoshi Shioya will serve as "pinch hitters" and substitute as hosts in Umehara's absence on the May 13 and 20 episodes.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE