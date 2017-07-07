DC SUPER HEROES VS EAGLE TALON: Check Out The First Teaser And New Promo Image
Those who are fans of both comics and anime are about to wet themselves. Okay, maybe not, but we do have the first look at the upcoming DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon anime.
The first teaser for the DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon anime comic crossover is here along with a new promo image! Hit the jump and check it out!
Everyone's favorite DC characters are teaming up with the Eagle Talon Society to take on the Joker and stop the havoc that he is wreaking in Japan. The first teaser can be seen below with english subtitles along with a new promotional image.
The promo image features both the comic and anime versions of the Justice league characters. The film opens in Japan on October 21.
Before teaming up with the Justice League, the anime Eagle Talon followed the secret society and all its attempts to take over the world. The first anime series launched back in 2006, which was followed by several films.
About DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon
Joker has come to Japan to steal the Eagle Talon Society’s secret weapons in his continued scheme for pure chaos. However, the Justice League is on his trail, but there’s something off with Batman. Now, it’s up to Eagle Talon to go find out what’s wrong with Batman, and that means going back in time to Bruce Wayne’s most traumatic experience, the murder of his parents. If that wasn’t enough to worry about, the Eagle Talon Society also have to keep their eyes on their production budget, especially with most of that money going towards the licensing fee for DC’s popular characters. Will the Eagle Talon Society and the Justice League be able to stop the Joker before their budget dries up, and they’re reduced to simple stick figures!?
