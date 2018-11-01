DEATH MARCH TO PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY Anime Series Has Started Streaming New Video With Theme Songs

With the release of the anime series today, the official website for Death March To Parallel World Rhapsody has released a new promo trailer showing off the theme songs for the series!

The official website for the television anime of Hiro Ainana and shri's Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody (Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyōsōkyoku) light novel series began streaming a promotional video earlier today! In the new promo video it previews Run Girls, Run!'s opening theme song "Slide Ride" and Wake Up, Girls!'s ending theme song "Suki no Skill." Both groups are the real-life idol groups who also voice roles in the Wake Up, Girls! New Chapter anime.







The series is described as, The story of the light novel series follows a 29-year-old programmer who is on a "death march," but one day he wakes up in another world after a nap. From a meteor shower he happens to gain vast riches, and he decides to go sightseeing. So begins his "heartwarming, occasionally serious, and harem" adventure in another world.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines