DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU Anime Is Set To Debut On April 6, 2019

Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted, intelligent boy who lives with his family and makes money by selling charcoal. Everything changes when his family is attacked and slaughtered by demons (oni). Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko are the sole survivors of the incident, though Nezuko is now a demon, but surprisingly still shows signs of human emotion and thought. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to help his sister turn human again and to avenge the loss of his family.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s anime adaptation is coming soon, April 6 to be precise. We’ve long known about this anime but had no idea it was so close to airing, and right now we’re super excited.The airing of this anime is a big deal because the first five episodes are set to make appearances in several Japanese theaters for two weeks beginning on March 29, 2019. For those who are wondering, the first five episodes to air in theaters are called Kimetsu no Yaiba: Kyōdai no Kizuna (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Bonds of Siblings).This should turn out to be one of the best anime series of 2019 if everything goes according to plan. We say this because the manga is pretty good ever since it came out back in 2016. It’s still ongoing, so if you want to learn more, go on ahead and read it if time permits you to.