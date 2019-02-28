DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU Anime Is Set To Debut On April 6, 2019

Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted, intelligent boy who lives with his family and makes money by selling charcoal. Everything changes when his family is attacked and slaughtered by demons (oni). Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko are the sole survivors of the incident, though Nezuko is now a demon, but surprisingly still shows signs of human emotion and thought. Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to help his sister turn human again and to avenge the loss of his family.