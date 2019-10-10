DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Reveals English Dub Cast In New Trailer
Yesterday over on the Aniplex Of America Youtube channel they have begun streaming a brand new trailer for the anime series titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. In the trailer they announce five of the main members of the voice cast for the English dub of the anime! Check out the trailer down below:
In the video the five cast members that they announced are:
Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado
Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado
Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma
Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira
Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka
Aniplex Of America describes the story of the series as:
It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.
Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.
The anime originally aired on April 6th in the Japanese language, so English dub fans have been waiting for some time to watch the anime. Aniplex of America licensed the series, it is also available for streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNow. The English dub will be releasing in two days on October 12th 2019 on the Toonami programming block of Adult Swim!
What are your thoughts on the trailer and English dub cast? Are you an English dub fan or a Japanese dub fan? Are you going to be watching the premiere on October 12th? Let us know your thoughts and answers by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more anime news!
