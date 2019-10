DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Reveals English Dub Cast In New Trailer

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.



Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Yesterday over on the Aniplex Of America Youtube channel they have begun streaming a brand new trailer for the anime series titled. In the trailer they announce five of the main members of the voice cast for the English dub of the anime! Check out the trailer down below:In the video the five cast members that they announced are:Aniplex Of America describes the story of the series as:The anime originally aired on April 6th in the Japanese language, so English dub fans have been waiting for some time to watch the anime. Aniplex of America licensed the series, it is also available for streaming on, and. The English dub will be releasing in two days on October 12th 2019 on theprogramming block ofWhat are your thoughts on the trailer and English dub cast? Are you an English dub fan or a Japanese dub fan? Are you going to be watching the premiere on October 12th? Let us know your thoughts and answers by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more anime news!