DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN Anime Film Releases New Trailer

The upcoming Demon Slayer: Mugen Train film has just released a new trailer and release date for the sequel film! Hit the jump to check out the English subbed footage!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, is a sequel film to the hit anime. The film is being distributed through Aniplex and TOHO, the film follows Tanjiro, Nezuko and his crew of demon slayer friends, as they board a mysterious train that promises to be more dangerous than any of them anticipated.

The manga premiered back in 2016 and skyrocketed with high praise. This was followed with the anime of the same name that premiered about a year ago. The series has not yet announced if a second season to the anime will be coming, which means that this new film could hopefully aid in answering that question.

Recently, a brand new, English subbed, trailer was released, thanks to Aniplex of America. The trailer shows off the plot and animation of the series, while also finally giving a release date for the film. Make sure to check it out below!





The film looks to continue to up the stakes and challenges for Tanjiro, as he makes his way to making his sister human again and avengeing the death of his family. Excited for the new film? Ready to absorb more Demon Slayer? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train releases, in Japan, on October 16th!