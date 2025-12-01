DEMON SLAYER Returns January 2026 As MUGEN TRAIN Film Gets A 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition

If there’s one anime franchise that completely dominated 2025, it’s Demon Slayer. Fueled by the explosive success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the series continued breaking barrier after barrier, culminating in the biggest box office hit in Japanese history. In a feat that almost defies belief, Infinity Castle even surpassed the earnings of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, a film that once seemed unbeatable in the box office.

Mugen Train was a cultural avalanche when it debuted in 2020, smashing domestic records, captivating international audiences, and redefining what an anime theatrical release could achieve. Now, more than five years later, the film is preparing for an unexpected but hugely welcome comeback. On January 13th, 2026, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will receive a brand-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collector’s edition, giving fans a chance to own the definitive version of one of anime’s most important films.

This revival comes at the perfect moment. With Infinity Castle reaching new heights of popularity, interest in the franchise is surging once again and this collector’s drop is poised to be one of the most sought-after anime releases of 2026. Check out the X tweet with the announcement below:

While Demon Slayer has consistently proven itself a juggernaut in the world of anime film, its legacy began with Mugen Train. Released in 2020, the movie instantly shattered Japan’s box office records and quickly became a global phenomenon. Fans praised its animation, emotional intensity, and its bold role as a direct continuation of the anime’s story which is something few series had attempted at the time.

Now, the modern classic is being reintroduced with a new premium collector’s edition. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray promises to deliver the sharpest, most cinematic version of the film to date. And this isn’t just a standard Blu-ray upgrade it’s a full merchandise package designed to celebrate the movie’s extraordinary impact.

The collector’s edition includes:

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

A rigid collector’s box

A digipak featuring exclusive ufotable artwork

A special booklet filled with behind-the-scenes material

For longtime fans, physical media collectors, and newcomers swept up in the Infinity Castle hype, this is the kind of release that instantly becomes a display centerpiece.

Preorders are already live on Crunchyroll, giving fans plenty of time to secure a copy before the January 13th drop.

Some fans were surprised to see new Mugen Train merchandise arriving so long after its original release, but the timing now makes perfect sense. Infinity Castle has not only revitalized the entire franchise it has expanded it. The movie continues to run in theaters months after release, drawing both old and new fans back into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

And the hype isn’t fading anytime soon.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 shattered expectations, but Parts 2 and 3 are expected to be even bigger. With the story’s most emotional and action-heavy arcs still ahead, excitement is higher than ever. While fans wait for the next installments, the 4K Blu-ray release of Mugen Train offers the perfect way to revisit the moment the franchise truly became a phenomenon.

Between the unstoppable momentum from Infinity Castle and the long-awaited return of Mugen Train in stunning 4K, Demon Slayer is entering 2026 stronger than ever. The franchise has proven that even half a decade later, its biggest moments still resonate and this collector’s edition release is the latest reminder of just how deeply the series continues to connect with audiences worldwide.

January 13th, 2026, marks a new chapter for one of anime’s greatest success stories, and fans will have something special to hold onto while they await the next leap into the Infinity Castle.

Will you be getting the collectors edition of the film? Did you watch either of the films yet? Which one was better in your opinion?