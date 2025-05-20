DEMON SLAYER Anime To Stream For Free On YouTube Ahead Of INFINITY CASTLE ARC Movie Release

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One arriving in theaters this summer, Aniplex is giving fans a chance to catch up on the anime series before the climactic finale kicks off.

Beginning May 22nd, episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be released on the Aniplex YouTube channel. One episode will be released each day beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Episodes will not be archived so you'll only have until the stream is complete to watch them before they are pulled.

Unfortunately, this only appears to be the Japanese version of the show with no word on if the English-dubbed episodes will be released. Given the show's popularity around the world, and the fact that Infinity Castle Arc will hit theaters globally, one would think the show's dubbed versions will be made available in some form.

Produced by Ufotable, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story follows teenager Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister is turned into a demon.

The anime is comprised of four seasons, each adapting specific arcs from the manga. Season 4, which aired in 2024, was the latest in the series, adapting the Hashira Training Arc. The eight episode season follows Tanjiro and his allies as they undergo rigorous training with the Hashira to prepare for the impending battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. If the English language version isn't uploaded to YouTube, you'll be able to find it available in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is a planned movie trilogy that will adapt the final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga series. The movies will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs. The synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025, and in the U.S. on September 12, 2025. Fans are still eagerly awaiting an official trailer for the movie, but there's no word on when that may release.

The recently re-released Mugen Train movie was accompanied by a special 60-second theatrical-only preview. Although it was leaked online, Aniplex has since issued a strong warning and threatened legal action, which resulted in many of the leaked videos being taken down. You can read a recap of what was shown in the preview here.