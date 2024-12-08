DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE Sets 2025 Theatrical Release

Earlier this year, it was announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc, the final arc of the popular manga series, will be adapted into a trilogy of movies set for theatrical release. During the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba panel held at CCXP in Brazil this weekend, Crunchyroll and ufotable finally revealed that the first film in the trilogy will premiere in 2025.

The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga. It features the final battle between the Demon Slayer corps and Muzan and his demons.

A new visual for the upcoming movie was also shared along with a "Crow" reveal trailer with English dubs.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yabia is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at studio ufotable with Akira Matsushima as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, and music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina. Ufotable released a 26-episode anime series adaptation in 2019 which was followed by a sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. This movie was released in theaters in Japan in 202 and even during the COVID-19 pandemic became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time.

A second season of the anime aired between October 2021 and February 2022 with a compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, released in February 2023. A third season aired in 2023 along with another compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, released in February 2024. The fourth season of the critically acclaimed anime finished airing this past summer.

While Demon Slayer has had theatrical releases with those previous compilation films, Mugen Train was the only one to be produced specifically for a theatrical release. To the Swordsmith Village incorporated footage from the last two episodes of the second season and the first episode of the third season, while To the Hashira Training featured the last episode of the third season and the first episode of the fourth season.

Currently, fans can stream both the TV anime series and Mugen Train Arc in both sub and dub formats on Crunchyroll.