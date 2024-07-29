DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA SWORDSMITH VILLAGE ARC Coming To Toonami Next Month

During San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Aniplex USA announced that the English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block next month.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is the third season of the hit anime series, and an adaptation of J manga's "Swordsmith Village" arc. The season follows Tanjiro and Nezuko as they travel to the Swordsmith Village and join two members of the Demon Slayer Corps' Hashira: Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. Together with fellow Demon Slayer Genya Shinazugawa, they fight and protect the village from Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Rank demons.

Fans can catch the Toonami premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc on August 10th. The one-hour premiere will begin at midnight before moving to a 12:30 a.m. timeslot from August 17th onward.

#NEWS Just announced at #ComicCon2024, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is coming to @adultswim #Toonami on August 10! pic.twitter.com/V0HJNb554F — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 28, 2024

The season was directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with character designs by Akira Matsushima, who also served as chief animation director. Animation was performed by Ufotable.

The Swordsmith Village Arc first aired from April 9 to June 18, 2023. All 11 episodes in the season are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with both English dubs and subs.

Demon Slayer; Kimetsu no Yaiba just finished airing its fourth season, which premiere on May 12th and ended on June 30th of this year. The latest season adapted the Hashira Training arc from the 15th and 16th volumes of the manga. It follows Tanjiro and his allies as they enter "Hashira Training" to prepare them for the coming conflict against Muzan Kibutsuji.

The entirety of Demon Slayer; Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc as well as all previously released seasons in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The conclusion of the fourth season resulted in a huge announcement that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc — the final arc of the manga series — will be adapted into a movie trilogy that will be released in theaters.

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, the synopsis for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series reads:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

