DETECTIVE CONAN Has Outsold AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR In The Japanese Box Office
Last weekend the highly anticipated super hero film Avengers: Infinity War opened but fans were surprised with shocking news, it had been topped on it's opening weekend by an unexpected competitor. The anime film Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer has stomped on top of the Avengers to come out on top in box office sales for it's third week in a row!
The anime film Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer is still hanging at the top of the Japanese box office for it's third weekend in a row, topping even Avengers: Infinity War's opening weekend.
This is the 22nd Conan feature film and it sold a whopping 453,000 tickets in the weekend of April 28-29, which was 16,000 more than Avengers: Infinity War did in its opening weekend in Japan.
After breaking the franchise's opening weekend record, Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer has collected over 4.8 billion yen on 3.74 million admissions from its three-week domestic run. It has already become the third top-grossing film in the franchise after three weeks, behind the 21st film Crimson Love Letter (2017/6.87 billion yen) and the 20th film Pure Black Nightmare (2016/6.33 billion).
What is interesting is that despite having many promotional efforts to hit the Japanese audience with a super hero collaboration with the My Hero Academia characters, Walt Disney's third Avengers film Avengers: Infinity War was not able to make much impact in Japan. The latest superhero film earned a small 672 million yen from the 437,000 tickets sales on its opening weekend, which is 16.4% down from the opening weekend of Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.
Here is the full list of the top films in the Japanese box office for your viewing pleasure:
1. "Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer"
2. "Avengers: Infinity War"
3. "Ready Player One"
4. "Crayon Shin-chan Burst Serving! Kung Fu Boys ~Ramen Rebellion~"
5. "Coco"
6. "Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun"
7. "Inuyashiki"
8. "Marmalade Boy"
9. "The Boss Baby"
10. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
What are your thoughts on the top films in the box office for Japan right now? Are you surprised that the Avengers were beat on their opening weekend? Sound off with your thoughts down below!
