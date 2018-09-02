DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI: OUR FUTURE Anime Film's First Trailer Has Landed

The official website for the Digimon Adventure tri. anime film project began streaming a new promotional video for Digimon Adventure tri. Chapter 6: Our Future.

Today the official website for the Digimon Adventure tri. anime film project began streaming a new promotional video for Digimon Adventure tri. Chapter 6: Our Future. This will be the sixth and final film in the Digimon Adventure tri. film series. Check out the video down below! (The video on the official website is region-locked to Japan.)







The film will open in Japan on May 5 and will screen for three weeks. As with previous films in the series, theaters screening the film will also sell a limited-edition Blu-ray Disc. The film will also be available to stream online for a fee on the same day in Japan.



Fathom Events and Toei Animation are screening the fourth, fifth, and sixth films in theaters in the United States with an English dub. The fourth movie screened on February 1, the fifth movie will screen on May 10, and the sixth movie will screen on September 20. All screenings will be at 7:30 p.m. local time.



Crunchyroll began streaming all five films on the same day that they premiered in Japan. Shout! Factory has released the first three films for home video, and it confirmed earlier this month that it has licensed the fourth film, and will release it on DVD and a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack on April 24.



What are your thoughts on the Digimon anime film series? Are you a fan of Digimon? Which film has been your favorite so far? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

