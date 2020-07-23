DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA English Dubbed Trailer Streaming Ahead Of Home Video Released

With the recently announced home video release, a brand new English dubbed trailer has begun streaming for the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna film. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

Hot off the heels of its home video announcement, Toei Animation's Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna still has more reveals up its sleeve! Initially, Fathom Events and Toei Animation wanted to release the film in theaters in the west; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has not happened yet.

Being the final adventure for Tai and Agumon, the film sees the DigiDestined from the original Adventure series and its sequel taking on one last foe as the timers run out for the bond between them and their partner Digimon. Upon release, the film was a massive success, even helping to usher in a reboot of the original show; however this film has served as a respectful way to close the door on a generation of stories.

With the digital and home video release of the movie coming this fall, fans will also be able to experience the film in two ways, both dubbed and subbed. Recently, Toei Animation released a brand new dubbed trailer for the film's North American home video release featuring brand new voice work!

With western fans finally being able to experience the last evolution, will you be joining them? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new trailer below!





Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon . An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon , the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.



Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will release digitally on September 29th and on Blu-ray, October 6th.