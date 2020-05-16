DIGIMON: The First Four Series Are Streaming On Hulu Again

After being removed last year, the first four seasons of the Digimon series have returned to Hulu! Hit the jump for more information on the return!

As Digimon begins to have a brand new resurgence with fans, it seems like the original shows that started it all will be getting some attentions as well. When the first four seasons of Digimon released, the shows continued but to not as much critical acclaim as its successors. It wasn't until Digimon Adventure tri released, that momentum began to start again, in terms of fan appeal.

Digimon Adventure tri was a multi film project that released and featured the cast from the original Digimon Adventure series, now a bit older and wiser. After its massive success, the series continued with the recently released Digimon Last Evolution Kizuna. The massive success of these two projects created a reboot of the original Digimon Adventure series and that has been a massive hit among new and old fans alike.

Last June, the stremaing service Hulu, lost the streaming rights to the original Digimon series and had to be pulled. Many fans of the series were melancholly, to say the least. That being said, it appears that this removal did not last as long as expected because, as of now, Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers and Digimon Frontier are now back on the service; with the English dubs!





Excited for the return? Planning on binging the series during lockdown? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!