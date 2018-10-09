Director Tsutomu Mizushima And Screenwriter Michiko Yokote Announce A New Original Anime
Director Tsutomu Mizushima, known for animes like Blood-C and Bokusatsu Tenshi Dokuro-chan, has teamed up with screenwriter Michiko Yokote to create a new anime whose origin is unknown.
A web page with a countdown to announce a new animated project has been opened. This is the new original anime of the director of Girls und Panzer, Tsutomu Mizushima, who will team up for her new project with Michiko Yokote, the writer behind scripts like those of Cowboy Bebop and Shirobako. The countdown will end next Thursday, September 13th at 11:00 Japanese time (4:00 GMT).
It is not the first time that director Mizushima works with Yokote. Both already agreed as director and screenwriter in the Genshinken franchise, xxxHOLiC, Shinryaku! Ika Musume, Shirobako. The last time they worked together was on the Prison School anime. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
