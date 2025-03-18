DISNEY TWISTED WONDERLAND Anime Shares New Season 1 Teaser Visual

Disney Twisted Wonderland The Animation, an upcoming anime series based on the mobile video game of the same name, is set to debut later this year. We haven't seen much of the adaptation since it was first announced years ago, but with just months to go before its highly anticipated premiere, marketing is starting to ramp up.

This week, Disney Japan shared a new teaser visual for the first season of the series, which will premiere in Japan on Disney+ in October. The new visual image highlights "Episode of Heartslabyul," the first story arc of the game which will be adapted in Season 1. The image features a trio of characters standing in front of an ominous castle with a statue of the Queen of Hearts prominently on display.

Under a full moon and with Night Raven College floating in the dark in the background, Heartslabyul dorm leader Riddle Rosehearts, vice-dorm leader Trey Clover, and dorm resident Kate Diamond stand amidst falling rose petals. Also reflected in the image is a stone statue of the "Queen of Hearts," one of the Great Seven, the legendary "greatest beings that once existed in this world" in Twisted Wonderland. Anticipation is building for the story of "Episode of Heartslabyul," which centers on the students of the Heartslabyul dorm, guided by the strict principles of the Queen of Hearts!

Disney Twisted Wonderland is a Japanese mobile game created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan. The gacha game features a story and character designs by Yana Toboso, creator of Black Butler. Many of the characters are inspired by Disney villains from the various franchises.

In the game, players are transported into a magical world where they enroll in Night Raven College, a prestigious arcane academy. They must decide which of the seven dormitories to take part in: Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland, Hercules, The Lion King, Snow White, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid. The villains are all styled as Ikeman and they are able to grant wishes... For a price. Each sends players on quests and the story is unlocked by participating in rythm-based battles.

Heartslabyul Dorm is a "twisted" version of Alice in Wonderland. As previously announced, voice actors from the game's original cast will reprise their roles in the upcoming anime. Confirmed cast members include:

Riddle Rosehearts voiced by Natsuki Hanae

voiced by Natsuki Hanae Ace Trappola voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita

voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita Deuce Spade voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi Trey Clover voiced by Ryota Suzuki

voiced by Ryota Suzuki Cater Diamond voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi

voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi Dire Crowley voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto

voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto Grim voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama

Disney Twisted Wonderland's first season, "Episode of Heartslabyul" will stream in Japan on Disney+ in October 2025. "Episode of Savanaclaw" and "Episode of Octavinelle" will follow at a later date. It has not yet been announced if/when Disney Twisted Wonderland will air in the United States, although Hulu figures to be its home if/when it does.

In addition to the new teaser visual, it was announced that a special presentation for Disney Twisted Wonderland will be held at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday, March 22, 2025. We'll hear from the cast of the upcoming anime and hopefully get a better look at the series in the form of a trailer. Maybe we'll even get an actual premiere date, or at least confirmation on if it will also stream in the United States.