DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND Anime Series Reveals New Trailer And Additional Cast
The official DMM pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.27 minute trailer for the upcoming romance anime series Domestic Girlfriend. The video shows many interactions with the main couple in the story and shows how the romance and drama aspect of the show will play out.
Studio Diomedea's upcoming drama romance school shonen anime, Domestic Girlfriend, has released a new trailer and additional cast members. Here is more information on the series.
The series will premiere on January 2019 on the Anime-ism timeslot on MBS/TBS. The new cast members revealed are: Nobuo Tobita, Yurika Hino, Takuya Eguchi, Takeaki Masuyama and Gakuto Kajiwara. Minami will be performing the opening and Alisa Takigawa will perform the ending. flying DOG and Bit Promotion are producing the series and Diomedea is animating the project.
The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation has the same name and has been publishing since July 17, 2014 with 20 volumes in total. Kei Sasuga writes and illustrates the manga, Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA has the English license with 17 volumes on sale right now.
Natsuo Fujii is in love with his teacher, Hina. Attempting to forget his feelings towards her, Natsuo goes to a mixer with his classmates where he meets an odd girl named Rui Tachibana. In a strange turn of events, Rui asks Natsuo to sneak out with her and do her a favor. To his surprise, their destination is Rui's house—and her request is for him to have sex with her. There's no love behind the act; she just wants to learn from the experience. Thinking that it might help him forget about Hina, Natsuo hesitantly agrees.
After this unusual encounter Natsuo now faces a new problem. With his father remarrying, he ends up with a new pair of stepsisters; unfortunately, he knows these two girls all too well. He soon finds out his new siblings are none other than Hina and Rui! Now living with both the teacher he loves and the girl with whom he had his "first time," Natsuo finds himself in an unexpected love triangle as he climbs ever closer towards adulthood.
