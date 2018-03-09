DORORO Anime Shares New Trailer, Release Date And Other Details

The official Twitter account for the Dororo anime has shared a new promotional video showcasing the first season. We also got the release date, exciting details and voice acting staff.

The staff for the Dororo anime revealed new details about the adaptation of this Osamu Tezuka classic. Among the new information revealed is the anime release date, set for January 2019. The main casting is also announced and a new promotional trailer for this project is presented. This new adaptation is produced by Twin Engine and will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video both inside and outside of Japan.





Hiroki Suzuki as Kyakkimaru

Rika Suzuki as Dororo

Mutsumi Sasaki as Biwa Maru

Mugihito as The Narrator

MAPPA and Tezuka Productions work together on this adaptation of Dororo's manga. To carry it out they have the director Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Getbackers, Rurouni Kenshin, Are Arrested) and the script at the hands of Yasuko Kobayashi. Satoshi Iwataki is the artist in charge of character design and Yoshihiro Ike is responsible for creating the soundtrack of the anime.

Osamu Tezuka published this manga for the first time in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday in 1967. The work ended with a total of 4 volumes. Subsequently the work was compiled in a series of three volumes and later a comprehensive omnibus edition of about 850 pages, in which the complete work is compiled.