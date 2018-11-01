DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Hit Joins The Brawl Just Before Open Beta

With the open beta soon arriving for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the legendary assassin from Universe 6 has arrived, Hit! Watch the promo video for him after the jump!

With the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ dawning near within the next couple of weeks, and the open beta coming this weekend, the legendary assassin from universe 6 has arrived, Hit! Watch his promo trailer down below!







Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available on January 26th for Xbox 1, PS4, and PC via Steam. Unlock SSGSS Goku & Vegeta EARLY & get 2 exclusive lobby avatars when you pre-order your copy!



Are you excited for Dragon Ball FighterZ to be releasing soon? Which character will you play the most? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place down below.

