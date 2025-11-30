DRAGON BALL Producer Regrets Abandoning ASURA, The Box Office Flop That Could’ve Been a Franchise

Kozo Morishita, the longtime creative force behind Dragon Ball and current Chairman of Toei Animation, recently revealed a rare moment of regret in his storied career. Despite his decades long legacy of hit anime productions, Morishita pointed to the 2012 CG-animated film Asura as one project he wishes had gone differently.

In a new interview with Comic Natalie, Morishita admitted that while Asura was a technical and artistic achievement despite its "incredibly low budget" its commercial failure was only part of the real disappointment. Based on George Akiyama’s controversial 1970 manga, Asura depicts the harrowing tale of a child surviving famine struck 15th century Kyoto, resorting to cannibalism before finding redemption through a Buddhist monk’s guidance. Here is quick trailer that shows off a small bit of the tale.

Morishita served not just as a producer, but also contributed storyboards and supervised the project closely. The film even earned the Excellence Award at the 16th Japan Media Arts Festival, but it failed to make a dent at the box office. According to Morishita, the true failure was the studio’s decision to abandon the IP entirely after just one film.

"We shouldn’t have just ended it after one film," Morishita explained. "We needed to treat it as an IP that could continue with several installments."

Rather than view the flop as the end, Morishita believes that Toei should have analyzed what went wrong whether in marketing, timing, or audience perception and used Asura’s strengths to try again. He argued that halting development on a promising new property wastes not only financial investment but also creative potential.

Directed by Tiger & Bunny’s Keiichi Sato, Asura utilized a hybrid of cel-shading and CGI to create a watercolor-like aesthetic. While the animation style was praised in some circles, it also divided audiences. Still, this same stylization later influenced Toei’s work on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, another CG-heavy production where Morishita played a role.

The original Asura manga was infamous for its violent and graphic imagery, leading to bans in multiple regions when it debuted. Even so, the film adaptation softened its presentation slightly while staying true to the bleak core themes. Its difficult subject matter likely contributed to its commercial struggle, even as critics acknowledged its ambition.

Morishita’s reflections offer a rare look at how anime studios weigh risk, reward, and the lifecycle of original IPs. He emphasized that creators never intentionally make something "uninteresting," and believes that with time and a second chance, Asura could have found a niche audience or even flourished.

Having joined Toei Animation in 1970, Morishita’s resume includes directing classics like Cutie Honey and Getter Robo, later transitioning to production roles on Saint Seiya and Dragon Ball. In 2022, he became Chairman of Toei Animation, giving him even more influence over the company’s long-term content strategy.

His regret over Asura is not just about box office numbers it’s a commentary on how studios should nurture creativity, even after an initial stumble. Do you agree with his comments? What are your thoughts on the anime? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments section down below! As per usual, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and manga related news!