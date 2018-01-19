DRAGON BALL Z X Adidas 'Super Shenron' Kicks Images Have Leaked And Look Awesome
After all of the recent leaks of the Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Collab, it was thought to have been planned to only have 7 pairs of shoes. It turns out we were wrong, cause the images for the Super Shenron kicks have been leaked, and they look awesome! These kicks are an alternative design of the EQT ADV Mid x Shenron, with an all black and gold design its hard to not be a fan of these kicks. Check them out down below.
With all of the recent leaks of the Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Collab, there has been another pair leaked that were not expected. Check out the dope images of the Super Shenron kicks now!
That is the final shoe of the Adidas x Dragon Ball Z Sneaker collection. They’re expected to drop throughout the months of August, September, November and December and in pairs. For more details, just wait till Adidas officially announces them and we’ll update you with actual release dates and prices once they’re out.
Here is a full image of what all the shoes in the line will look like and the dates of when they will be releasing each pair of the kicks.
Here is a quick look at all the other kicks in the line for your viewing pleasure! First up is Vegeta with the Oregon Ultra Tech silhouette is used featuring the characters signature blue, yellow and white colorway on the upper matched with a solid black midsole.
Up next is Shenron’s which makes use of the EQT Support ADV Mid featuring a mostly green Primeknit upper with hits of gold and red throughout.
Up third is Gohan’s minimalist Deerupt model that sees an all-over purple upper and midsole.
Goku's new kicks which use the adidas ZX 500 RM model, the silhouette is dressed up in Goku’s signature colors of orange and blue with a hit of red on the midsole. followed by Frieza's new kicks, the style of Friezas will be Yung-1 and features the villains trademark colors of purple and white.
In the this leaked image, it shows the shoes which drew their inspiration from Cell. The green shoes feature a speckled pattern just like Cell. It has large white rims that accent its purple detailing.The shoes will be released in the Prophere style, but these two items are not the only ones being worked on at the moment.
This leaked image shows the shoes which showcase the villainous Majin Buu, the kicks are in the Kamanda style and is crafted from mostly suede and rubber and features hits of Majin Buu’s pink, purple and yellow colors on the upper.
