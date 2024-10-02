DRAGON BALL DAIMA Episode 1 Synopsis Revealed Ahead of Series Premiere

We've got just a little over one week until the debut of Dragon Ball Daima. The highly anticipated anime is set to release on October 11th with an extended 40-minute premiere.

We still don't have an official synopsis for the anime, although previously released teasers and quotes from the late Akira Toriyama, who wrote and designed the anime, offered some key details and insight. Prior to his passing, Toriyama explained that "Daima" is a "made-up term" which in English would mean "something like 'Evil.'"

He also shared the following overview:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

At the time, this felt a bit confusing, but after the debut of the first teaser trailer we now understand this "evil." The trailers confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will take us to the Demon Realm, an area that hasn't really been explored much outside of the Dragon Ball Heroes spin-off series and some video games. All we really know is that it is home to many evil races who are led by Demon Supreme Kais.

In this lively trailer, Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small through a “conspiracy,” and the new characters Glorio and Panzy partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm to the music of the opening theme song. Additionally, the trailer reveals characters who are being shown for the first time, such as an unknown person who looks like Supreme Kai, a character reminiscent of a woman who sits with a mysterious smile, and the shadows of monsters that lurk in the Demon Realm!

So now that you have a general idea of what to expect with Dragon Ball Daima, let's talk about the premiere episode because we now have the official description for Episode 1! Courtesy of Crunchyroll, the Episode 1 synopsis reads:

"Goku and his friends were living a peaceful life when they were suddenly shrunk due to a conspiracy! When they find out that the reason might lie in a world called "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them."

We still don't know who exactly this Glorio character is, but it sounds like they could be the key to Goku figuring out his mini form.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer until we get some answers! Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere on October 11th. The series will stream on Crunchyroll in North America as well as Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. It will stream in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles.