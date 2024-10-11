DRAGON BALL DAIMA Premieres Today; Where To Watch Akira Toriyama's Last Major Work

Dragon Ball Daima is the latest story to be told in Akira Toriyama's epic saga. Unfortunately, it is also the last major series to feature his work as he passed away earlier this year.

While the Dragon Ball franchise will likely continue well into the future, Dragon Ball Daima has a ton of hype leading up to its release for the simple fact that Akira Toriyama was said to be "deeply involved beyond his usual capacity," and is credited with the original work, story, and character designs.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of Dragon Ball Daima prior to today's premiere. The series received a few teaser trailers and some brief overviews, but we never got a detailed synopsis. The best we had was a description that accompanied the feature trailer.

In this lively trailer, Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small through a “conspiracy,” and the new characters Glorio and Panzy partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm to the music of the opening theme song. Additionally, the trailer reveals characters who are being shown for the first time, such as an unknown person who looks like Supreme Kai, a character reminiscent of a woman who sits with a mysterious smile, and the shadows of monsters that lurk in the Demon Realm!

With so much mystery and intrigue surrounding the series, many were looking forward to today, as it marks the debut of Dragon Ball Daima. The series debuted in Japan today, but fans in the United States don't have to actually wait to watch it!

As previously announced, Dragon Ball Daima is also streaming on Crunchyroll in the United States, and it's available right now! The first episode actually dropped on October 11th at 10:00 a.m. PT, so you can start watching it this very second if you haven't already. It's available with English subtitles.

The synopsis for Episode 1, titled "Conspiracy," reads:

A giant castle in a mysterious world. Two shady Majin, Gomah and Degesu, watch a monitor. The monitor shows Goku and the others having a fierce battle against Majin Buu. Gomah and Degesu head to Earth to execute a certain conspiracy.

In addition to Crunchyroll, Dragon Ball Daima will also make its way over to Netflix as well. You'll have to wait a bit to watch the premiere episode on Netflix though as it won't arrive on the streaming giant's platform until a week from now on October 18th.

Dragon Ball Daima will also be receiving English dubbed episodes in a couple of weeks. The first three episodes of the season will be compiled into a theatrical film with English dubs, and is scheduled to be released across the United States beginning November 11th.