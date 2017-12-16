A New DRAGON BALL Movie Has Been Announced For 2018.

It's been confirmed that the new movie will dig deep into the Saiyan Race and explore the origin of Goku and Co's incredible power.

There were a slew of rumours that we would be getting a new Dragon Ball movie in 2018 after Toei Animation registered a new domain name. It was finally confirmed at Jump Festa that those rumours were true. A new Dragon Ball movie will release next year, and it's going to focus heavily on the saiyans.



Fans will be happy to hear that Akira Toriyama is returning to write the script for the film and is overseeing character designs, so there is a very good chance that this film will be canon. It's been said that the film will focus on the origin of the saiyans race and their power. Fans have speculated that the film will focus on the original Super Saiyan God, Yamoshi.



In a recent interview, Toriyama provided an origin story describing Yamoshi as a Saiyan with a righteous heart who instigates a rebellion with his five comrades. It's very possible this film will act as a prequel to the series.



This will be the first theatrical Dragon Ball Movie since 2015's Resurrection: F which made $64.8 million at the box office. A new Dragon Ball film is always exciting, Battle of Gods and Resurrection: F both contained jaw dropping action and animation and both advanced the story and lore of the series. It's also been shown that it's guaranteed to bring in a lot of profit for Toei animation. There is no word yet if this film will connect to Dragon Ball Super or what exactly the future holds for that series following this new movie.



What do you guys think? Are you excited for a new Dragon Ball Movie?



