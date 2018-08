DRAGONBALL SUPER: English Voice Actresses Revealed For KALE and CAULIFLA

's weekendblock has been showing the latest episodes of, dubbed, for weeks. Because of this the series has been rapidly approaching the Universe Tournament arc of the series. This is where some of the most iconic moments of the series take place. But before we can see our heroes (and some villains) take on the likes of Jiren; they have to face some other characters. Two such characters are Kale and Caulifla, who fuse together to become the powerhouse Kefla. Thanks to ADR director, the legendary Christopher Sabat, we have found our voices with the talent of Dawn M. Bennet and Elizabeth Maxwell; who will be voicing Kale and Caulifla, respectively.These two acctresses were found in the world of, as they already voiced the English versions of them in the game! Needless to say the transition should be seamless considering the voice of Vegeta and Piccolo will be both working with and directing them. Excited for the new casting choices? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!