2025 Astra Awards Reveals Best Anime Series Nominees: SOLO LEVELING, DRAGON BALL DAIMA, And More

2024 marked the first time The Astra TV Awards featured a category for Best Anime Series, with Solo Leveling taking the honor. The category will return this year, and once again, Solo Leveling is back as a nominee, but it faces some stiff competition.

Six shows have been nominated for Best Anime Series for the 2025 Astra Awards. They are:

Dan Da Dan

Dragon Ball Daima

Fire Force Season 3

Lazarus

Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Like I said, that's some stiff competition.

Dan Da Dan is an anime adaptation of the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. The supernatural horror comedy garnered critical acclaim with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The anime was nominated in 22 categories at the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Dragon Ball Daima is the latest series in the beloved franchise and marked Akira Toriyama's final involvement before his passing. The series also boasts a perfect 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, although that's based on just five reviews. Fans, meanwhile, praised the series for its homage to the original Dragon Ball. Dragon Ball Daima is also a nominee for "Favorite Cartoon" at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Given the history of the Dragon Ball franchise, this feels like it could come away with the win, especially given the magnitude of it being Toriyama's last major piece of work.

Lazarus feels like a bit of a dark horse in the category. Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) and animated by MAPPA, the series has received mixed reviews. While viewers have praised its visual style and music, the sci-fi action series has received some criticism for its overall storytelling.

Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow is also another strong contender. The first season of Solo Leveling won Best Anime Series for the category's inaugural addition at the 4th Astra TV Awards last year. Season 2 was believed to be an improvement on that first season, solidifying the series as one of the best in the action-fantasy genre. I do think the increased competition, especially from Dragon Ball Daima, could make it difficult to repeat.

Fore Force Season 3 and The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 were both solid, but they feel like potential upsets if they come away with the win.

The 2025 Astra TV Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Which series do you think should take home the "Best Anime Series" award for this year?